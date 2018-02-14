COMMISSIONER J.B. TRULL SEEKS RE-ELECTION

County Commissioner J.B. Trull, who represents Perry County’s Sixth District, is seeking re-election. He released the following statement to voters”

“I am pleased and honored to announce my candidacy for re-election as County Commissioner in the Sixth District.

“During my 20-plus years as a County Commissioner, I have gained an understanding of the complexities of county government including its capabilities and limitations.

“There are many issues that will come before us in the next four years. If re-elected, I will continue to work with my fellow commissioners, county officials, as well as city officials to make Perry County a better place for us all to work, live, and raise our families.

“Your vote and support would be greatly appreciated in the August 2, 2018 election.

“Please feel free to contact me any time with any thoughts or concerns you may have about the place we all call home, Perry County.”