ANNUAL AUDITS RESULT IN VERY FEW FINDINGS

Routine audits by the state and independent firms have given local agencies and government entities relatively clean bills of financial health.

The State Comptroller released recently the audit of Perry County government, with only two findings—both from the County Trustee’s office, and both routinely reported every year by auditors.

The first finding was that “multiple employees operated from the same cash drawer,”and the second was “duties were not segregated adequately.”

Trustee George Duncan’s response to the first finding was included in the audit: “The office has been operating from the same cash drawer for 15 years with no shortages, findings, or losses. I see no reasons to add another drawer. ‘If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.’”

Trustee Duncan’s response to the second finding: “I have never agreed with this finding. Auditing subjects this office to standards that can only be attained in a multiple employee office. To run a two person office efficiently, each person must be able to perform all duties of the office. In case of unanticipated absence the office can continue to run effectively.”

Audits of the Town of Linden, City of Lobelville, Perry County Emergency Communications District, and the Perry County Industrial Board resulted in only one finding for each: separation of duties.

In each case the management response pointed out that the agency was not large enough to hire additional people to separate duties as the auditors suggested, and that such a move would not be “feasible.”