NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Perry County Mayor’s Office is soliciting bids for Roof Repair for the front side of the Community Center. Specifications will need to be picked up at the Mayor’s office. Sealed Bids will be accepted from February 7, 2018 till February 28, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.. Sealed Bids will then be opened and read aloud.

Perry County Mayor’s Office is soliciting bids for Roof Coating Repair for the remaining part at the Community Center. Specifications will need to be picked up at the Mayor’s office. Sealed Bids will be accepted from February 7, 2018 till February 28, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.. Sealed Bids will then be opened and read aloud.

B 2/21