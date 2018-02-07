K-9 OFFICER ‘TANGO’ JOINS PERRY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

K-9 Officer Tango will soon be on patrol in Perry County, and he didn’t cost taxpayers a dime.

The Sheriff’s Office will have one more officer to help take a bite out of crime, thanks to Nashville K-9 who donated Tango and his training—a value of $20,000.

Sheriff Nick Weems told the Review, “Tango is fully trained in protection and apprehension, and will be a major asset in combating crime and drugs in Perry County.”

The Sheriff’s eagerness to have a K-9 unit stems from his early work with his own dog, Vando, in 2002.

“Vando was instrumental to me and my career. He was able to help locate lost children, send drug dealers to jail, and was an overall protector to me and our department. I want my staff to have the same peace of mind I had, knowing they have a loyal and fierce ally,” the Sheriff said.

Tango was a great find and Sheriff Weems commended Deputy Matt Votaw for taking the iniative to locate this asset.

“This is what I envisioned when I took on the role as Sheriff,” Weems said. “I want my people to always strive to find ways to make their department work best for the community and do it in a way that lifts the burden off the taxpayers. This is a perfect example.”

K-9 Tango will be assigned to a Deputy Sheriff and undergo several weeks of internal certification training beginning this month.

Tango is a trained German Shepherd that specializes in apprehension and detection.

Nashville K-9 owner Ali Hemyari says that giving back to the community should be a staple of any successful company and that Tango will continue to defend the citizens of Perry County against criminal activity.

This is the third donation to a municipality Nashville K-9, LLC has made this year, totaling close to $60,000 worth of trained dogs at zero charge to citizens.

Nashville K-9 donates up to four dogs each year to a different municipality across the United States at no cost or charge to taxpayers.

The Sheriff added, “Hopefully, those thinking to deal drugs in Perry County will ‘paws’ and rethink that plan.”

