HATTYE JO SMITH

Ms. Smith, 95, of Gallatin, died Sunday, January 28, 2018, at the Hearth of Hendersonville. A funeral service was held Thursday, February 1, 2018, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Benny Howard officiating. Burial was at Smith Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Elbert T. Marvin and Elsie Ward Marvin. She worked nearly thirty years for the Tennessee Valley Authority, retiring at Cumberland Steam Plant in 1978. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Smith; her mother-in-law, Sallie Smith; a son-in-law, Bobby Chestnutt; and two brothers, Robert “Bobby” Marvin and William “Billy” Marvin. Survivors include her daughter, Janie Chestnutt of Gallatin; granddaughter, Dawn (Kevin) Christie of Morehead, Kentucky; great grandson, Connor Christie of Morehead; a sister, Bertie Jean Hester of New Johnsonville; brothers, Jim Marvin of Nashville and Jerry Marvin of Duluth, Georgia; and a host of other loving family members and friends.