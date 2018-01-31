WILLIAM R. “LUCKY” CLARK, SR.

Mr. Clark, 60, of Dickson, died Friday, January 19, 2018, at Centennial Medical Center after suffering a massive heart attack. Per his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no funeral or memorial service. Taylor Funeral home in Dickson was in charge of arrangements. A Lucky Clark’s family and friends reunion was held Saturday, January 27, 2018, at Walnut Street Church of Christ, Dickson. He was born and raised in West Nashville, the son of the late James and Ruby Clark. He was a graduate of Hume Fogg High School. He owned several businesses and was a partner of Clark Heating and Cooling until health issues forced him to retire. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Clark. Survivors include his wife of thirty-nine years, Cheryl Clark; son, William R. “Will” Clark, Jr.; grandson, William R. “Trey” Clark, III; brothers, Tim (Jennifer) Clark and Johnny Clark; sisters, Susie Engels, Karen (Roy) Phillips, and Angel Humphrey; nephews, Chris, Buster, Kevin, Joey, Tommy, Raymond, and Jonathan; nieces, Britney, Kellie, Kim, Alisha, and Anna; seven great nephews and eleven great nieces; Joe and Linda Johnson; Misty Clark, and Pam Thompson.