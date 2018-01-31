RUTHIE MAE HICKERSON QUALLS

Mrs. Qualls, 86, of Linden, died Thursday, January 25, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Sunday, January 28, 2018, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Keith Fulton officiating. Burial was at Qualls Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late James “Jimmy” David Hickerson and Elsie Mae Rogers Hickerson. She was a retired sewing machine operator having last worked for Angelica Corporation. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Shelby Jean Parker and Mary Ann Qualls. Survivors include her husband, Charles Duncan Qualls of Linden; daughters, Teresa Brewer and Pam Qualls, both of Linden; a son, Gary (Debbie) Qualls of Linden; grandchildren, Amber (John) Whitt, Sabrina (Caleb) Dunkle, Jennifer (Brent) Jones, Whitney (Blake) Moore, and Dakota (Taylor) Qualls; great grandchildren, Jayce and Kaylin Whitt, and Mylie and Bronx Dunkle; a sister, Leetha June Parker of Linden; a brother, James Earl Hickerson of Kentucky; and a host of other loving family members and friends.