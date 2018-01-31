RUDY KALIS IS KEYNOTE SPEAKER FOR VIKINGS LEGACY DINNER

The annual Vikings Legacy Dinner—a night to honor all Vikings because “tradition never graduates”—will be held Saturday, February 10, 2018, in Rhodes Memorial Gym at PCHS, 5:30 p.m.

The cost is $25 for the formal steak dinner; tickets are on sale now through this Friday, February 2, from any basketball, baseball, or softball player, or by contacting Coach Haston at PCHS or Coach Dunkle at Linden Middle.

The dinner will be hosted by the 2017-2018 Vikings and Lady Vikings basketball, baseball, and softball teams, and benefits all PCHS athletic teams.

These three new members of the fifth Legacy Club class will be inducted: Alecia Weatherly Morris, Class of 2006; Brett McCaig, Class of 1989; and Joel Plunkett, Class of 1989.

The formal induction, along with a compilation of achievements, will be presented at the banquet.

Everyone is invited attend this special event that will also feature Rudy Kalis, longtime sportscaster on WSMV, as keynote speaker.