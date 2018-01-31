RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE NOTICE

Take notice that Ghanshyam (Gary) Patel, 104 N. Main St., Lobelville, TN 37097, has applied to City of Lobelville for a certificate of compliance and has or will apply to the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission at Nashville for a retail liquor license for a store to be named Lobelville Liquor and Wine, Inc. and to be located at 65 N. Main St., Lobelville, TN 37097 and owned by Ghanshyan (Gary) Patel, 104 N. Main St., Lobelville, TN 37097 as corporation business. All persons wishing to be heard on the certificate of compliance may personally or through counsel submit their views in writing to City of Lobelville, P.O. Box 369, Lobelville, TN 37097, no later than 12:00 p.m. on March 2, 2018.

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) will consider the application at a date to be set by the ABC in Nashville, Tennessee. Interested person(s) may personally or through counsel submit their views in writing by the hearing date to be scheduled by the TABC. Anyone with questions concerning this application or the laws relating to it may write or call the Alcoholic Beverage Commission at 3rd Floor Davy Crockett Tower, 500 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville, TN 37243 or (615) 741-1602.

B 2/14