PERRY COUNTY YOUTH CENTER NEWS

MARCIA ‘MISS COWBOY’ SMITH

You may have not heard much about us lately, but that does not mean that we have not been highly active.

We received our 501C3 status last year, which means that we are an officially recognized non-profit organization.

In addition, last year we held our first youth event “Innov8tion Makers Day,” hosted our first fundraiser “Burger and Blues,” and applied for our first grant.

We started off this year with a strategic planning session and will continue to develop our top 10 goals in addition to developing a specific timeline to accomplish these goals.

We have a highly dedicated group of individuals that are committed to the youth of Perry County. At this time, the board includes Pastor Ron Jones, Marilyn Lancaster, Katerina Moore, Stacy Evans, and Mrs. Cowboy.

We also have other individuals that regularly attend our meetings: Lindsey Wayland and Melody Cude.

Over the past year and a half, we have had many people come to our meetings and share their ideas; we even had one special meeting where about fifteen youth came and shared what they would like for us to do.

If you would like to attend, we generally have our meetings on the fourth Tuesday of every month at 6:00 p.m. You can always call Mrs. Cowboy at the Lobelville Library (593-3111) to see where and when the next meeting will be held.

We also have a website: perry-county-youth-centers.org and are on Facebook, so you can be sure to stay up-to-date with our progress.

Our top five goals:

— Buy, build, or renovate a building in both Linden and Lobelville to house the PCYC;

— Secure grant funding from private and public sources that are local, state and national;

— Engage with city, county and state government leaders to secure their support;

— Partner with other organizations in Perry County to further our goals;

–Involve youth by creating a youth advisory board and securing an adult sponsor form the Perry County Schools to guide the focus of PCYC.