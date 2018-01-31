PATRICK RYAN CARROLL

Mr. Carroll, 35, of Waynesboro, formerly of Linden, died Tuesday, January 23, 2018, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. A funeral service was held Monday, January 29, 2018, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with David Weatherly officiating. Burial was at Jackson Cemetery on Coon Creek. He was born in Jackson, the son of Clovis Gene Carroll and Patricia Lynn Jackson Carroll, who survive. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leon Jackson, Martha Carroll, and Clovis Carroll; great grandparents, Lorene and Winder Dowdy, and Frank and Gussie Carroll; uncle Wally Carroll; and cousin Jimmy Huggins. Survivors, in addition to his parents, include his daughters, Jayden Carroll of Linden; Bentley Carroll of Clarksville, and Brooklyn Carroll of Hohenwald; a brother, Phillip (Brandy) Carroll of Waynesboro; a sister, Gina Carroll of Waynesboro; grandmother, Virginia (Gene) Peevyhouse od Linden; uncle Barry (Melissa) Carroll of Linden; aunt Stacey Huggins; nephews, Bryson and Micah Boone, and Kruze Carroll; nieces, Kelsey and Kaybree Carroll; and a host of other loving family members and friends.