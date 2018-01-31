JOE PARKER CARROLL

Mr. Carroll, 86, of Nashville, formerly of Linden, died Friday, January 26, 2018, in Nashville. A funeral service was held Tuesday, January 30, 2018, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Jerry Kelley officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was born in Lobelville, the son of the late Ollie O. Carroll and Mary Elsie Nicks Carroll. He was a United States Air Force veteran and a member of Pasquo Church of Christ. He was retired from Washington Manufacturing Corporation and Horace Small Manufacturing Company. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Shellie Rue Crabb and Janice Gordon; and a brother, John Lee Carroll. Survivors include his wife of sixty-four years, Hazel Faye Hensley Carroll; a son, Mark (Elaine) Carroll; grandson, Joe (Bridget) Carroll; great granddaughters, Olivia Nicole Carroll and Bethany Jo Carroll; a sister, Sarah Elizabeth Carroll Bates; several nieces, nephews and a host of other loving family members and friends.