DELINQUENT TAX NOTICE-LOBELVILLE

NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE

DELINQUENT TAX SUIT

2016 TAXES ONLY

Tennessee Code Annotated, section 67-5-2401, requires the City of Lobelville to insert in one or more newspapers of the county the following notice.

You are advised that after March 31st, 2018, additional penalties and costs will be imposed in consequence of suits to be filed for enforcement of the lien for taxes against land and real or personal property. Until the filing of such suits, taxes may be paid at the City of Lobelville office.

Cristal Odom, City Recorder

