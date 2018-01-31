BOOK & BAKE SALE AT LIBRARY

It is that time of year again!.

The Perry County Friends of the Library will sponsor a Book and Bake sale on Saturday, February 10, 2018, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Linden Library on College Avenue.

This special sale is held just twice each year, and represents an important fundraising event for the library.

“You will find a variety of books for all ages available at bargain prices, plus freshly baked delights, including sweets and breads,” stated Marguerite Breda, Coordinator of the fundraiser.

If you plan to donate some baked goods for the sale, contact Marguerite at 210-865-8818 to let her know what you will be bringing.

“All donations are welcome but we would ask that you mark any items that contain wheat, nuts, berries, or special items such as sugar free or gluten free. People really appreciate knowing what ingredients are in the items they buy.

“Unfortunately, we can’t accept refrigerated items because we don’t have the space to store these items. Please drop your baked goods off at the library on Friday, February 9, before 5:30 p.m. or on Saturday at 10:00 or shortly after,” said Mrs. Breda.

Nan Garrett, President of the Friends of the Library, stated, “We appreciate the community’s support for this excellent cause. Donation of books and movies for the sale should be delivered to the library by Wednesday February 7. Of course, you can always donate books and movies in good condition, but to put them in this sale, get them to us by the Wednesday before the sale. Come out and buy some sweets for your Valentine.”

If you need more information, please can call Marguerite Breda at the number above or the library at 589-5011 and speak to Nan or Gail.