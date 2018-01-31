ACCEPTING BIDS-PERRY CO. HIGHWAY DEPT.

The Perry County Highway Dept. is now accepting bids for the below listed detachable neck lowboy. Please render bids in writing to the Perry County Highway Department, P.O. Box 38, 424 Old Hwy. 13 S., Linden, TN 37096, prior to bid opening at 9:00 a.m., February 15, 2018. Please mark on envelope “sealed bid.” The PCHD reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Specs for Detachable Neck Lowboy:

Capacity – 35 Tons

Overall Length – 46’

Overall Width – 8’6”

Deck Length – 25’

Deck Height – 22” Loaded

Deck Flooring – Apitong – 1 ½” covering outside only

Mainbeams – 16” Fabricated 1-Beams

Side Rails – 14” Fabricated I-Beams

Gooseneck – Hydraulic Detachable with Power Unit

King Pin Setting – 16”

King Pin Plate – 5/16 Plate

King Pin Swing Radius – 90”

King Pin Height – 50” (4 Positions) 18”, 20”, 22”, 24” Deck Heights

Wheel Well – Covered w/Steel Check Plate

Boom Trough – Open – “V” Cross Members

Front Loading Ramp – None/Tapered Front Slope w/Traction Bars

D Ring – 16

Widening Bracket – 11 Pair of 12” Brackets (extends deck width 2”)

Tool Box – Front of deck with lockable lid

Axle – (2) 25,000 lb. Capacity w/49” Axle Spacings, Auto Slack, ABS

Suspension – Air Ride

Wheels – Disc – Hub Piloted

Tires – 255/70R22.5

Parking Brakes – Type 30/30 Spring Brakes – 2 Axle

Wiring – D.O.T. Sealed Wiring Harness

Lights – LED with Amber Strobes

Paint – Black

Robert Dedrick, Superintendent

Perry County Highway Department

