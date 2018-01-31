ACCEPTING BIDS-PERRY CO. HIGHWAY DEPT.
The Perry County Highway Dept. is now accepting bids for the below listed detachable neck lowboy. Please render bids in writing to the Perry County Highway Department, P.O. Box 38, 424 Old Hwy. 13 S., Linden, TN 37096, prior to bid opening at 9:00 a.m., February 15, 2018. Please mark on envelope “sealed bid.” The PCHD reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
Specs for Detachable Neck Lowboy:
Capacity – 35 Tons
Overall Length – 46’
Overall Width – 8’6”
Deck Length – 25’
Deck Height – 22” Loaded
Deck Flooring – Apitong – 1 ½” covering outside only
Mainbeams – 16” Fabricated 1-Beams
Side Rails – 14” Fabricated I-Beams
Gooseneck – Hydraulic Detachable with Power Unit
King Pin Setting – 16”
King Pin Plate – 5/16 Plate
King Pin Swing Radius – 90”
King Pin Height – 50” (4 Positions) 18”, 20”, 22”, 24” Deck Heights
Wheel Well – Covered w/Steel Check Plate
Boom Trough – Open – “V” Cross Members
Front Loading Ramp – None/Tapered Front Slope w/Traction Bars
D Ring – 16
Widening Bracket – 11 Pair of 12” Brackets (extends deck width 2”)
Tool Box – Front of deck with lockable lid
Axle – (2) 25,000 lb. Capacity w/49” Axle Spacings, Auto Slack, ABS
Suspension – Air Ride
Wheels – Disc – Hub Piloted
Tires – 255/70R22.5
Parking Brakes – Type 30/30 Spring Brakes – 2 Axle
Wiring – D.O.T. Sealed Wiring Harness
Lights – LED with Amber Strobes
Paint – Black
Robert Dedrick, Superintendent
Perry County Highway Department
