UPDATE: COMMISSION SETTLEMENT REJECTED

As reported last week, the Perry County Commission voted unanimously in January, on the advice of attorney James Duncan, to settle the lawsuit filed by County Trustee George Duncan seeking a pay raise for his deputy.

The lawsuit asked that the deputy trustee receive the same pay increase granted another courthouse, non-elected employee who had been on the job less time than Mr. Duncan’s deputy.

The Review this week received the following email message from Melanie Totty Cagle, the attorney representing Mr. Duncan.

“I read your current issue and I wanted to clarify a few points.

“My client, George Duncan, was presented with a settlement offer but has declined same. Judge Michael W. Binkley has ordered the parties to attend court-ordered mediation in an attempt to settle the matter without further litigation.

“My client and I are eager to settle the matter with Mr. Ed Silva, the court-ordered mediator, and Mayor Richardson. Unfortunately, the fees of Mr. Silva will probably far exceed the relief requested in the lawsuit. However, that is the current posture of the case.

“My client has authorized me to make a counter-proposal to Mayor Richardson that we hope will be accepted to end this matter. That offer will be forthcoming. Due to weather, it will be next week before that offer will be extended to Mr. James Duncan. Currently, Mr. Silva is desiring to conduct the mediation on February 19, 2018.

“Thank you for your time and attention.”

The settlement agreement approved by the Commission included:

–raising the Deputy Trustee’s salary to $23,587 for the 2017-2018 budget year;

–adjusting the 2016-2017 salary by $967 in back pay;

–adjusting retirement contributions based on the salary increase, if needed;

–and that all expenses and costs of the petitioner’s attorney and court costs become the personal liability of George Duncan, rather than being paid from the Trustee’s budget as state law allows.