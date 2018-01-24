O’GUIN IS CANDIDATE FOR CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

County Commissioner Chris O’Guin is running for Circuit Court Clerk of Perry County subject to the August 2018 election. He released the following statement:

“My name is Chris O’Guin and I am pleased and honored to announce my candidacy for Perry County Circuit Court Clerk for the upcoming 2018 election. I am humbly asking for your vote and support.

“Most people know me, but for those who do not, I was raised in Perry County and currently reside in Lobelville. My parents are Robbie O’Guin and Melissa Kelley, and my grandparents were Robert (Bob) and Mary Lou O’Guin and Lera Mae Wright.

“I have been married eleven years to my wife Ashley Cunningham O’Guin. We have two boys together, a four-year-old and two-year-old.

“I currently work for the State Of Tennessee as a Deputy Boiler Inspector and serve as Volunteer Fire Chief for the City Of Lobelville, a position which is appointed by the city council.

“I have served as the Sixth District County Commissioner since 2014. By serving as Commissioner, I have gained an understanding of the county budgeting system, county law, and what the county needs to best represent a Circuit Court Clerk office holder.

“I will strive daily to not only be a successful office holder, but also successfully manage my office costs and collect revenues in order to prevent further burdens on the taxpayers in this great county.

“I will never pursue lawsuits against the county which I serve, and I will work professionally with county government to continue to find ways to minimize expenses to help our county’s future and to help the future of our children.

“If elected to this office, I will work with everyone the best the law will allow. I will treat everyone equally and with respect. I will be available 24/7 for the convenience of every citizen in this county to support whatever concern may arise and will promise a prompt and courteous response.

“I look forward to going door-to-door talking with everyone and listening to your opinions and concerns.”