LINDA JANE QUILLEN CAMPBELL

Mrs. Campbell, 72, of Linden, died Friday, January 12, 2018, at her residence. A funeral service was held Thursday, January 18, 2018, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Jerry Kelley officiating. Burial was at O’Guin Cemetery in Lewis County. She was born in Hohenwald, the daughter of the late Albert Gardner Quillen and Martha Edna Banks Quillen. She was a retired nurses aide. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons, Jamie Dalton Coble and James Lee Coble; and brothers, Harold and Billy P. Quillen. Survivors include her husband, Grady Elmo Campbel of Lindenl; a granddaughter, Edie (Joey) Prosser of Linden; great granddaughter, Georgia Mae Prosser of Linden; a sister, Paulette Atkinson of Centerville; brothers, J.B. Quillen, of Centerville and Bobby Quillen of Southgate, Michigan; several nieces and nephews and many friends.