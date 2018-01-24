LEGACY INDUCTEES

The Vikings Legacy Committee would like to announce the inductees for the fifth annual Legacy Class to be honored on Saturday, February 10, 2018.

The class includes three members that should be familiar to almost any Viking sports fan: Alecia Weatherly Morris, Class of 2006; Brett McCaig, Class of 1989; and Joel Plunkett, Class of 1989.

The formal induction, along with a compilation of achievements will be presented at the banquet.

Everyone is invited attend this special event that will also feature Rudy Kalis, longtime sportscaster on WSMV, as keynote speaker.