JOHNNY MACK RECTOR

Mr. Rector, 61, of Waverly, formerly of Perry County, died Thursday, January 18, 2018. A funeral service was held Saturday, January 20, 2018, 12:00 noon, at the Russell Creek Church. Burial was at Russell Creek Cemetery. He was the son of the late Johnny Rector and Rita Packett Rector. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jonathan David Rector. Survivors include his wife, Towana Rector; children, Peggy (Jim) Cardwell of North Port, Florida, Margaret (David) Bryant of Lafayette, Annette Pace of Hendersonville, and Travis Pace of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Alyssa, David, Seth, Rikki, and Sarah; great grandchildren, Braxton, Easton, Shelby, Carter and Elevianna; a brother, George (Cathy) Rector of Montesano, Washington; sisters, Carol (Hubert) Comer of LaFollette, LuAnn Snellings of Knoxville, and Rosa Rector of LaFollette.