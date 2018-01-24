ALETHA MAE RENFROE

Mrs. Renfroe, 88, of Linden, died Sunday, January 21, 2018, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Tuesday, January 23, 2018, 1:00 p.m., at Reed’s Chapel, in Decaturville, with Ronnie Parrish officiating. Burial was at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. She was the daughter of the late Jimmy and Elizah Smith, and was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Renfroe; four brothers, John, Thomas, Franklin D., and James Smith; two sisters, Elizabeth Knight and Elnora Matheny. Survivors include her daughter, Kathy (Bobby) Hamilton of Linden, as well as nieces and nephews.