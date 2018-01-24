CEDAR CREEK MAN CHARGED: FELONY ANIMAL CRUELTY

On Wednesday, January 17, 2018, a cat belonging to a four-year-old boy from the Cedar Creek Community was found shot with a crossbow bolt still in the animal.

The cat was discovered by a neighbor who helped the family to humanely put the still alive, but suffering, animal to rest.

The family sought help on Facebook to find the person responsible; that call was answered on Saturday, January 20, when a witness called Perry County dispatch asking to speak to an officer.

Deputy Matt Votaw took a statement from the witness who said they had been told by Skylar Morris, who lives down the road from the family that owned the cat, that he had shot that animal.

Deputy Votaw contacted the family and witnesses to gather statements and evidence before making contact with Morris to continue the investigation.

Morris stated that it had been an accident, but it became clear that his account of the situation was not adding up.

Once Deputy Votaw had taken Morris’ statement, he went to gather additional details from the family and then filed his report and worked through his notes.

It became obvious that there was no way the scene could have played out they way the suspect explained. In short, the investigation revealed through evidence that Morris intentionally shot the animal at close range and from a downward angle.

Morris was charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals for shooting the companion animal of a minor child in a way that caused a torturous wound to the animal for no justifiable reason.

A warrant was issued for Morris on Sunday, January 22; he was arrested and transported to the Perry County jail.

Morris bonded out that same day on a $2,500 bond and is awaiting trial.

Sheriff Nick Weems commended his team in their investigative efforts in solving this case and offered this statement: “Unlike most cases where animals are shot that are running at large, this one is different. In this case, the shooter can not claim he was in fear of the animal or shot the cat to protect life or property. This was just a downright cruel act and hopefully the four-year-old and family of the animal will see justice prevail.”