YVONNE QUALLS YOUNG

Mrs. Young, 78, of Linden, died Monday, January 8, 2018, at Perry County Nursing Home, after a long illness. A funeral service was held Thursday, January 11, 2018, in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Robert Carlton â€œBobâ€ Qualls and Bonnie Rea Oâ€™Guin. She was a graduate of Linden High School, class of 1957, and a member of the Linden Church of Christ. Yvonne started work in 1974, at McDonald Funeral Home in Linden, selling United Family Life Insurance. She made many friends, working daily in the funeral home. She especially enjoyed working with â€œMiss Dot,â€ Mr. Sonny, and Jo Weatherly. In 1997, she started working at Young Funeral Home. In her 35 year insurance career she worked for several companies, but always said the old group of Agents at United Family was the most enjoyable. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nolen Young, and a daughter-in-law, Serena Hickerson Young. Survivors include her sons, David (Donna) Young and Bart (Susan) Young; five grandchildren, Alex, Kendyl, Brock, Bob, and Abby Young, all of Linden; a stepdaughter, Candy Young Gorrell of Nashville; a sister, Becky (Johnny) Forrester of Linden; a brother, Ricky (Gail) Story of Decaturville; a sister-in-law, Mary S. Young of Jackson. She is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews, along with many friends. Any memorials or donations may be made to St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Hospital or the Dr. O.A. Kirk Cemetery mowing fund.