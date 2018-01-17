TDEC ENCOURAGES RESIDENTS TO IDENTIFY AND ADDRESS RADON PROBLEMS

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is encouraging residents to identify and address radon problems in their homes as part of Radon Action Month by offering free radon test kits and hosting educational outreach events.

“In winter weather, we are spending more and more time inside our homes, where exposure to radon is most likely,” said TDEC Commissioner Bob Martineau.

“Roughly three-quarters of Tennessee’s population lives in moderate- to high-risk areas for radon, which can pose a threat to human health in concentrated levels.”

Gov. Haslam proclaimed January 2018 as Radon Action Month statewide to emphasize the importance around education, testing and mitigation.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas formed as a result of the breakdown of uranium, which occurs naturally in soil and rock.

Radon is odorless, invisible and without taste. It is the second leading cause of lung cancer according to the

You can receive your free radon test kit by filling out this online form at tdec.tn.gv, or by calling the Tennessee Radon Program hotline at 1-800-232-1139.

As part of TDEC’s statewide indoor Radon Program, the Office of Policy & Sustainable Practices also provides technical information and specific materials for real estate professionals, home builders, home inspectors, school officials and others.

As part of Radon Action Month, TDEC staff will be joining partners in communities across the state to offer educational outreach events on radon mitigation.

Your local opportunity to receive a free radon test kit is Tuesday, January 23, 11:30 a.m, at the Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden.