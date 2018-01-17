PERRY COUNTY COMMISSION VOTES TO SETTLE LAWSUIT

The Perry County Commission, at its January 8 meeting, took steps to improve transparency, control pay for non-elected employees, and settle a pending salary lawsuit.

The most recent legal action against the county was filed by Trustee George Duncan, to increase the pay of his deputy, Marshall Qualls.

Upon advice of attorney James Duncan, the Commissioners voted unanimously to settle the lawsuit, though several members of the legislative body said they disagreed with settling.

Details of the settlement were not available at press time due to weather closings and Monday’s holiday, but a full report will appear in a future issue of the Review.

In other action, the Commission approved a request to the Tennessee Legislature for a private act related to salaries paid non-elected employees.

The private act, if approved by the General Assembly, would give the Commission authority to establish a “pay and salary policy and a pay and salary scale that is not irrational, discriminatory, or non-uniform in application” for non-elected employees in the offices of County Mayor, Trustee, County Clerk, Register of Deeds, Property Assessor, Circuit Court Clerk, Clerk and Master, Election Office, and General Sessions Judge.

The private act would allow the Commission to “establish and maintain a separate and distinct pay and salary policy for the Highway Department, Sheriff’s Office, Solid waste, EMS Ambulance Service, 911 Emergency Services, and for all non-elected part-time county employees.

The private act also addresses and details educational and experience requirements for the job of Chief Accountant and Budget Director, with the position treated as a Department Head. The compensation of that position will be established by the Commission.

If approved by the Tennessee General Assembly, the act must receive a two-thirds majority vote by the Perry County Commission before becoming law.

To be “transparent in county business,” the body gave its full support to a resolution introduced by Commissioner Rodger Barber.

The resolution requires the County Mayor to submit a quarterly report (in October, January, April, and July) to the Budget Committee, the Commissioners, and to the public via the Buffalo River Review and other media outlets, detailing the following information:

–current total revenues collected to date by all elected and appointed officeholders;

–total authorized budget for the year and remaining fund balances for all officeholders;

–current debt owed by the county;

–current pending lawsuits against the county, the filers, the complaints, who is involved, and total legal expenses related to each case;

–and pending capital projects.