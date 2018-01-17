NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS

TO: Martin Paving Co.

STATE PROJECT NO.: 68LPLM-F3-017

FEDERAL PROJECT NO.: SRTS-6800(27)

PIN NO.: 120866.00 COUNTY: Perry

The City of Linden is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122 TCA must file same with Mayor Wes Ward, The City of Linden, Linden City Hall, 216 E. Main Street, Linden, TN 37096 on or before Friday, February 23, 2018.

B 1/17