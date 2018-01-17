NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE

DELINQUENT TAX SUIT

2016 TAXES ONLY

Tennessee code Annotated Section 67-5-2401, requires the Trustee to insert in newspaper of the county the following notice:

You are advised that after March 31, 2018, additional penalties and costs will be imposed in consequence of suits to be filed for enforcement of the lien for unpaid taxes against land and real or personal property.

Until the filing of such suits, taxes may be paid at the Trustee’s Office.

George Duncan, Perry County Trustee

