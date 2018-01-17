LOUDEAN LINEBERRY RAINEY

Mrs. Rainey, 71, of Linden, died Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. A funeral service was held Sunday, January 14, 2018, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Jimmy Minor officiating. Burial was at Rainey Cemetery. She was born in Trenton, the daughter of the late Paris Lineberry and Gertrude Dabbs Lineberry. She was a retired caregiver and a member of the Seventh Avenue Baptist Church in Lobelville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas â€œWayneâ€ Rainey; sons, Johnny DeWayne Rainey and Timmy Rainey; brothers, Howard and Earl Lineberry; and a sister, Elsie Hardin. Survivors include her daughter, Lavonda (Keith) Marrs; grandchildren, John (Amanda) Marrs, Matthew (Kelsey) Marrs, Brian (Courtney) Marrs, Chad (Becky) Marrs, Brett Hoffman, Randy Rainey, and Brittney (Josh) Byrd; great grandchildren, Aleigha, Maddax, Izabella, Everhett, Emma, Ryan and Ella Marrs, McKenna, Bentley and McKenzie Hoffman, Jordan and Kianna Rainey, Zailanna Deanna and Jayden Byrd; special friend, Devin Acheson; a sister, Debbie Daniel of Holliday; sisters-in-law, Linda Lineberry of Fouke, TX, and Dorethia Lineberry of Lobelville; and a host of loving family members and friends.