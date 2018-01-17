BUFFALO RIVER LONGBEARDS BANQUET THIS SATURDAY

The annual Buffalo River Longbeards Banquet and Auction will be held this Saturday, January 20, at Linden Middle School gymnasium.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m., with meal following at 6:30, catered again this year by Mallard’s Restaurant from Huntingdon. An auction will follow the meal.

Join this fun night in a family atmosphere with great food and a chance at twemty guns to be given away” the most guns ever had and the highest quality in years.

If you have any questions, call 593-2743 or text 931-224-4778. The Longbeards respectfully remind you that this is a non-alcohol event.