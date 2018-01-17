AUDREY LEE BATES

Mrs. Bates, 97, of Lobelville, died Saturday, January 6, 2018, at the Perry County Nursing Home in Linden. A funeral service was held Tuesday, January 9, 2018, 2:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home in Lobelville, with Danny King and Ron Jones officiating. Burial was at Leeper Cemetery in Lobelville. She was born in Trade, Alabama, the daughter of the late Henry Ernest Perry and Ella Mae Roberson Perry. She was a retired floral designer and a homemaker. She was a member of Lobelville United Methodist Church and the Buffalo Home Demonstration Club. In addition her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Howard Bates, Jr., and sons, Howard Wayne Bates and Michael Lynn Bates. Survivors include her brother, Robert Lacy Perry of Sarasota, Florida; a sister, Henrietta (Del) Heath of Grapevine, Texas; grandchildren, Adriane (Van) Medlock, Tabitha Coble, Jason (Vawneda) Bates, and Becky (Chad) Marrs; ten great grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.