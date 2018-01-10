WALTER THOMAS “TOMMY” FARMER

Mr. Farmer, 60, of Linden, died Monday, December 25, 2017, at Perry Community Hospital. A private family graveside service was held Thursday, December 29, 2017, at Woods-Treadwell Cemetery. He was born in Paris, Tennessee, the son of Willie Novella Lindsey Farmer and the late Walter Clyde Farmer. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by sisters, Linda, Theresa, and Debbie Farmer. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Neese Farmer; a daughter, Peggy Peters; sons, Anthony Guin and Bryan Wesley; grandchildren, Makayla, Nicholas, and James Peters; a sister, Dorothy Twiford of Red Boiling Springs; brothers, Terry Farmer of Linden, Ronnie Farmer of Old Hickory, Robert Farmer and Jimmy Farmer, both of Linden, and David Farmer of Red Boiling Springs; and a host of other loving family members and friends.