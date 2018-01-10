Mts. Bell, 91, of Lobelville, died Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A graveside service was held Saturday, January 6, 2018, 11:00 a.m., at Leeper Hill Cemetery in Lobelville, with Jimmy Andrews officiating. She was born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late Joe Wesley Campbell and Emey Lucy Sweat Campbell. She was a homemaker and a member of Lobelville First Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Bell; and a son, Ronnie Bell. She was the last of nine children. Survivors include her children, Ricky (Teresa) Bell, Tommie (Bobby) Warren, and Donna (Darryl) Luna; grandchildren, Brian Bell, Scott Bell, Patrick Bell, Josh Warren, Cody Warren, and JT Luna; great grandchildren, Bailey Bell, Landon Warren, Izabella Warren, Asher Warren, and Octavia Warren; several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.