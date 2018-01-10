PERRY CO. REPUBLICAN PARTY DINNER

The Perry County Republican Party is pleased to invite you to their first Reagan Dinner on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at 5:00pm. The event will be held in the Perry County Community Center in Linden. Tickets are $30 single or $50 double. You can purchase tickets on the PCRP’s Facebook page or from any member of the Executive Committee.

The evening is a fundraiser to kick off the election year and will feature many prominent speakers including Tennessee GOP Chairman Scott Golden, Eagle Forum Founder Bobbie Partay, Senator Joey Hensley, Representative Steve McDaniel, and a majority of the gubernatorial and congressional candidates.

For more information or to volunteer or buy tickets: 931-698-7660.