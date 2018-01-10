MARTHA DELORIS WILDMAN FAIRCHILD

Mrs. Fairchild, 83, of Linden, died Thursday, January 4, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Sunday, January 7, 2018, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Warren Cemetery on Brush Creek. She was born in New Albany, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Clyde Speaker Wildman and Mary Ethel Robertson. She was a retired property and office manager for Woodcarver. She was an avid lover of the outdoors and fishing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hansford “Sonny” Fairchild, Jr.; a brother, Clyde Carroll Wildman; and a stepmother, Fairy Wildman. Survivors include her children, Delores Fairchild of Linden, and Hansford (Christy) Fairchild of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; grandchildren, Hansford “Ford” Fairchild IV of Nashville, and Austin Fairchild, of Baton Rouge; sisters, Peggy Warren and Sybel Ewing, both of Linden, and Mary Carpenter, of Memphis; several loving nieces and nephews; and many other family members and friends. Memorials may be made to the St. Thomas Foundation.