ELSIE LORENE BARBER DOWDY

Mrs. Dowdy, 95, of Linden, died Monday, January 1, 2018, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Friday, January 5, 2018, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial was at Dowdy-Sanders Cemetery. She was born in Pleasantville, the daughter of the late Joe Barber and Virginia Staggs Barber. She was a homemaker and member of Chestnut Grove Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Winder Dowdy; great grandson, Jimmy Huggins; sisters, Elva Trull and Eva Warren; and brothers, Ralph and Bobby Barber. Survivors include her children, Virginia (Gene) Peevyhouse of Linden, Allen Lewis (Virginia) Dowdy of Old Hickory, Donnie (Gail) Dowdy of Linden, and Janice (David) Weatherly, of Lobelville; grandchildren, Patricia Carroll, Stacy Huggins, Lisa Manire, Travis Dowdy, Amanda Marrs, Andrea Daniel, and Alecia Morris; ten great grandchildren; eight great, great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family members and friends.