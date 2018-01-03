YEAR IN REVIEW: JANUARY-MARCH

Here is a recap of stories that made the front page of the Buffalo River Review in 2017. The look back will continue in the coming weeks.

JANUARY

Perry County Medical Center CEO Philip Tatum was named President of the Tennessee Primary Care Association at the annual TPCA President’s Dinner, Hotel Preston, Nashville.

Perry County athlete and Senior Parker Brown scored his 1,000th point as a Viking.

The two libraries in the county reported high activity for the previous year: over 30,000 visits and over 60,000 checkouts.

Seven PCHS students—Elizabeth Ulmer, Bethany Howell, Hope Richardson, Emily Arnold, Caden Johnson, Logan Morris, and Christian Tinin—were awarded scholarships by the Buffalo River Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Speaking of the Longbeards, the local group won seven awards at the state NWTF banquet—including first place for the number of women members, and the only chapter in the state to meet all Five Star requirements.

Essie King joined the Buffalo River Review 90’s Club by marking that birthday milestone.

In a statewide report of child well-being, Perry County children made up 22.2% of the population, and 25.1% of those local kids were living in poverty. Statewide, Perry ranked 43rd among Tennessee’s 95 counties.

In the most recent report, about eleven percent—897 citizens—of Perry Countians had permits to carry a handgun.

Governor Bill Haslam proposed, and the legislature later passed, a plan that cut taxes on food purchases and increased taxes individuals pay for fuel in Tennessee.

Grants awarded in eary 2017: $20,000 for tourism enhancement in Perry County, and $750 to Perry County Public Libraries for technology.

Lady Viking standout and now Freed-Hardeman University signee Chynia Brooks scored her 100th high school career point in her Junior season.

FEBRUARY

Buffalo River Springfest announced an expanded softball tournament for 2017 with thirteen confirmed teams planning to the compete in the annual March event.

The Perry County Health Department offered free flu shots in the second month of the year, while supplies lasted.

Tiller Furniture—a mainstay business on Linden’s Main Street since 1948—announced its closure effective February 28. Owner Jessie Ruth Tiller wrote, “It is with sadness, but with many good memories, that an end must come. Thank yout to all who have been faithful customers and friends to the family.”

Locals Joanne Lord and Justus York were honored at the ninth annual Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards ceremony in Nashville for their contributions to the community.

A Linden man, Buddy Ray Small, was arrested and charged with murder and arson in a death that occurred in Lexington. B.J. Ferguson, authorities said, was shot to death and his residence burned in an attempt to cover up the crime.

Linden Mayor Wess Ward announced in February that for the first time in a long time every storefront in town was occupied by a business or being developed to open one soon. The Mayor said, “The past six months have brought us new stores, new jobs, a new fire department, major advancements in broadband, and the opportunity to bring higher education to our town.”

Dr. Jill Biden, wife of former Vice President Joe Biden and Board chair of Save the Children, visited Linden Elementary, along with Save the Children President Carolyn Miles. The two met with educators and administrators and read to the kids.

An accidental shooting at a residence on Culp’s Bend Road led to the death of a thirteen year old boy. The victim and the twelve year old boy who discharged the weapon found the loaded handgun in a backpack.

MARCH

Following a successful district and regiounal post-season, the Perry County High Lady Vikings were headed to the big stage—the TSSAA state tournament in Murfreesboro. Led by Chynia Brooks’ 44 points in the substate, the Lady Vikings earned their back-to-back state tourney appearance by defeating Forrest.

A former National Guardsman stationed at the armory in Perry County was charged with stealing $129,369 in government property, including aviation and vehicle fuel and equipment, while serving as a supply sergeant. He was also charged with fuel theft while serving as a Perry County deputy in 2015 and for taking illegal possession of a weapon during an arrest that same year.

“Remembering World War II,” Linden’s living history and re-enactment event, won nine Kaleidoscope awards from the annual Southeast Festivals & Events Association, including four top Gold Awards for best festival under $75,000, besty event t-shirt, best event program, and best volunteer (Charles Shough family).

Linden hosted the ninth annual Blooming Arts Festival on Friday and Saturday, March 24 & 25, featuring 170 artists and vendors.

The Tennessee Comptroller released the annual audit of Perry County and reported a small number of findings, only three.

The Lady Vikings ended their 2017 basketball seson in the first round of the state tourney, falling 44-62 to the Clarkrange Lady Buffalos.