TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE: CUDE

WHEREAS, on the 24th day of September, 2012, by deed of trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, in Book 108, page 810, John Cude, Jr. and wife, Melody K. Cude, conveyed to William E. Bates, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a note therein described; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated, and the holder of said indebtedness has directed the Trustee to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof; the public is, therefore, hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash,

TUESDAY, JANUARY 30, 2018, AT 2:00 P.M.

AT THE SOUTH DOOR OF THE COURT HOUSE

IN LINDEN, PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The property to be sold is located in Perry County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

Being and lying in the Fourth (4th) Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a stake on the north side of the road leading up the hill to Leeper Cemetery and runs thence west with the road 210 feet to a stake, thence north with the street 282 feet to a stake, thence east with Leeper’s line 210 feet to a stake, thence south 282 feet to the beginning, containing one acre, more or less.

Being the same property conveyed to John Cude and wife, Melody Cude, by warranty deed of Willie Simmons and Bobby Mead, dated June 20, 2005, recorded in Book Z29, page 710, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee. John Cude is one and the same person as John Cude, Jr.; and Melody Cude is one and the same person as Melody K. Cude.

This property is an improved tract identified as tax map 19P, group B, parcel 23.00, in the office of the Assessor of Property of Perry County, Tennessee. The street address of the above-described property is believed to be 82 Leeper Street North, Lobelville, TN 37096; but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Pursuant to T.C.A. 35-5-104, other parties that may have an interest in the tract of land herein described are the following:

1.Perry County Trustee through unpaid county taxes for 2017 assessed as tax map 19P, group B, parcel 23.00, in the amount of $213.00.

2.City of Lobelville through unpaid city taxes for 2017 assessed as tax map 19P, group B, parcel 23.00, in the amount of $47.68.

The sale will be made free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions, which were expressly waived under said deed of trust.

Trustee will convey all his right, title and interest, but without warranties of title. The sale will be made subject to any and all encumbrances, including but not limited to unpaid taxes; and I will sell and convey as Trustee and not otherwise.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This 3rd day of January, 2018.

William E. Bates, Trustee

Bank of Perry County

P.O. Box 341, Linden, TN 37096

B 1/17