NEW YEAR’S EVE ARREST LED TO DRUG CHARGES

On New Year’s Eve night around 9:30, Deputy Kirk Wood was patrolling the Highway 438 East in the Cane Creek community when he was met and almost struck by another vehicle.

The driver, Stephen Sanders, was stopped by Deputy Wood.

During the investigation of the traffic stop, Sanders was found to be in not only possession of alcohol, but marijuana, Suboxone, and methamphetamine.

Deputies further found evidence that was consistent with manufacturing, sale, and delivery of the drugs.

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems commended his officers for “being vigilant and getting another drug dealer off the streets.”

Sanders was arrested and charged with DUI, driving with on suspended license, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/delivery/sale of methamphetamine, and possession of schedule III drugs.