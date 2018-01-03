MATTIE LOU HEATH CROSBY

Mrs. Crosby, 93, of Linden, died Sunday, December 24, 2017, at Perry Community Hospital in Linden. A funeral service will be held Monday, January 8, 2018, at Young Funeral Home in Linden, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial will follow in the Rainey Cemetery. She was born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late Jesse Heath and Louise Duncan Heath. She was a bookkeeper for Dr. Howard Forman and Physicians and Surgeons, Inc. in Nashville until her retirement. She was a member of the Linden Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Howard Crosby, her only son, Jimmy Wayne Crosby, and brothers, Van and Vernon Heath. Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Joyce Crosby; granddaughters, Shawn Alfonsetti, Theresa Winn, and Tracy Crosby; seven great grandchildren; a great, great granddaughter; a sister-in-law, Judy Heath; and many friends.