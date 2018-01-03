JANICE BELL

Ms. Bell, 79, of Waverly, died Tuesday, December 26, 2017, at the Perry County Nursing Home in Linden. A funeral service was held Friday, December 29, 2017, 1:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home in Lobelville, with Kenny Mullinax officiating. Burial was at Crooked Creek Cemetery in Lobelville. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Thomas Foster Bell and Lerlon Patterson Bell. She was a member of the Church of Christ, a homemaker, and caregiver. She spent her last two years at Magnolia Place. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Lottie Daniel, Montie Westbrooks, and Bessie Bell, and brothers, Thomas Bell, Tulious Bell, and Betram “Poss” Bell. Survivors include a sister, Martha Allison; seventeen nieces and nephews; thirty grandnieces and nephews; thirty great grandnieces and nephews; and fifteen great, great grandnieces and nephews.