Local satellite TV consumers should be wary of a possible scam.

A Pineview community resident informed the Review that he was contacted by phone by someone posing as a DISH Network representative.

The caller tried to convince the customer to upgrade his service and pay a fee on the phone for doing so.

The local man said he thought DISH had been hacked because the caller knew how many receivers he had and that one of them was not working.

The would-be victim called DISH and confirmed it was a scam. Dozens of stories from consumers posted online also confirm the allegation.