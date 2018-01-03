COMMISSION MEETING

The Perry County Commission met in regular session on Monday, December 18, 2017, and took care of mostly routine business before hearing biting comments from a local citizen about the Clerk & Master’s lawsuits against the county.

Just before the meeting adjourned, Anthony Courter asked to speak and wanted to know how many lawsuits had been filed by Clerk & Master Charlene Brown.

He was told that three legal actions had been settled and one was pending.

Courter said, “She is stealing from every one of us” with what he described as “deliberate and malicious” lawsuits. He went on to say that the Clerk & Master is appointed, not elected, and is not held accountable to the citizens.

Courter asked what the county could do to have her removed from office.

The Clerk & Master position is appointed by majority vote of the Circuit Court judges of the district.

No action was taken on the matter. The Review reported on the most recent court ruling in the December 20 edition.

The Commission heard a report from James Tucker Airport manager Jimmy Andrews who said the Airport Committee had okayed a recommendation that planes in hangars at the airport must be flyable, in order to provide hangar space for active pilots.

Andrews said of the four available hangars, two contain flyable planes, one houses a non-functioning plane, and one is empty.

He said the airport will be seeking grants through TDOT and the FAA to build six additional hangars in a facility that will include a pilot lounge and restrooms. He added that the lease agreement change would protect the airport from lawsuits and establish standards.

The Commission approved the Airport Committee recommendation by unanimous vote.

In other matters the following motions were approved by unanimous vote:

–to purchase a metal sign directing visitors at the public library in Linden to the genealogy room, at a cost of $65;

–to re-bid roof repairs at the Perry County Community Center, and include repairs to the entire roof, not just a portion;

–to purchase a backhoe from the City of Lobelville for Perry County Solid waste, not to exceed $12,500;

–to contract with Legacy company to provide commissary items to inmates at the Perry County Jail through kiosks, with a higher percentage share of sales returned to the county;

–to name Don Bates as a new member of the 911 Board.