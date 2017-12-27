TDEC AWARDS CLEAN ENERGY GRANT TO PERRY COUNTY

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) presented Perry County with a $93,950 Clean Tennessee Energy Grant (CTEG) on December 7.

“This grant helps Perry County decrease energy dependence, freeing up more resources for other community needs,” said Lori Munkeboe, director of TDEC’s Office of Sustainable Practices.

The grant will fund upgrades to the county jail, including an energy efficient seamless roof system, LED lights, and the replacement of three HVAC units.

“As Sheriff of Perry County, and having to work within a budget of limited funding, I understand how critical it is to save every cent we possibly can,” said Sheriff Nick Weems.

“I am thankful and very appreciative of TDEC for seeing and hearing our needs.”

These upgrades are among more than 110 projects funded by TDEC in the past five years. Nearly $12 million has been awarded to 74 counties in Tennessee for energy upgrades.

These grants provide financial assistance to municipal governments, county governments and utility districts.

All awarded projects have demonstrated a plan to reduce air emissions, increase energy efficiency and create cost savings.

In this round of funding, TDEC focused on communities that had not yet received support or who are considered distressed by the Department of Economic and Community Development.

Grants were funded to 24 entities, totaling over $1.9 million.