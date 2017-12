JOE R. LITTLETOWN SPENCER

Mr. Spencer, 89, of Lobelville, died Thursday, December 14, 2017, at Waverly Healthcare. A graveside service was held Monday, December 8, 2017, 2:00 p.m., at Loggins Cemetery near Lobelville. He was born in Lobelville, the son of the late William “Jack” G. Spencer and Florence L. McCaig Spencer. He worked for and retired from Chevron Oil, while living in Honolulu, Hawaii. After retirement, he worked for Bates Fabricating in Lobelville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Sarah Keaonaona Spencer, several family members, and friends.