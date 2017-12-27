HEALTH DEPT. GOES APPOINTMENT ONLY IN 2018

The Perry County Health Department will be transitioning to electronic medical records in 2018.

To prepare for this implementation, the Department will begin providing services by appointment only beginning January 2018.

Patients are strongly encouraged to keep their scheduled appointments, as there will be longer wait times and fewer appointments available during this transition and implementation time.

The health department thanks clients for their understanding during this exciting time as we work to serve you better in the future.

The Perry County Health Department is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and provides a wide range of services including family planning, immunizations, WIC, well-child exams, vital records, and dental services.

The clinic is located at 31 Medical Drive in Linden. The mission of the Perry County Health Department is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Perry County.

For more information, please contact the Department at 931-589-2138.