CSM MARK LINDSEY RETIRED AFTER 32 YEARS OF SERVICE

Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Mark Lindsey retired November 1, 2017, after thirty-two years of service.

CSM Lindsey joined the Army in 1985 as an Airborne Infantry and was first assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Ft Bragg, NC. At the end of his enlistment he changed his occupation to Attack Helicopter Crew Chief.

CSM Lindsey deployed numerous times during his career, totaling over ten years deployed overseas and five years in combat.

His deployments include the Sinai Desert Peninsula Egypt 1986, “Operation Golden Pheasant” Honduras 1988, Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm” Saudi Arabia 1990-1991, Bavaria Germany 1993-1996, “Operation Joint Guard” Bosnia Herzegovina 1997, Diplomat, US Embassy Cairo Egypt 1999-2000, “Operation Iraqi Freedom” Iraq 2003-2004 “Operation Iraqi Freedom” Iraq 2007-2009, “Operation Enduring Freedom Afghanistan” 2010-2011, “Operation Enduring Freedom” Afghanistan 2013-2014.

During his career CSM Lindsey served eleven years as a Command Sergeant Major. As a Staff Sergeant Major he led Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) TRADOC System Manager (TSM) Ft Rucker AL.

His units as Command Sergeant Major include the 1-210th Aviation Battalion, Ft Rucker AL, 4th Squadron 3d Armored Cavalry Regiment Ft Hood TX, 6th-101st Aviation Battalion Ft Campbell KY, 3rd-159th Aviation Battalion Ft Campbell KY, 159th Aviation Brigade Ft Campbell KY, 101st Aviation Brigade Ft Campbell KY.

CSM Lindsey is the only Command Sergeant Major to ever hold the position as CSM in both Aviation Brigades in the 101st Air Assault Division, FT Campbell KY.

CSM Lindsey is a graduate of the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy “Class 55”, US Army Command and General Staff College, CSM Lindsey holds a Department of Labor 6000 Hour Journeyman’s License in Aviation Maintenance, and also maintains a HVAC license with a EPA 608 certification.

CSM Lindsey’s awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal (3 OLC), Meritorious Service Medal (4 OLC), Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal 3 (OLC), Army Achievement Medal (9 OLC), Good Conduct Medal (10 Knot), National Defense Service Medal (w/Bronze Star), Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal (w/2 Bronze Star), Afghanistan Campaign Medal (w/2 Bronze Stars), Iraq Campaign Medal (w/4 Bronze Stars), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon (w/Numeral 5), Army Service Ribbon (w/Numeral 6), Oversea Service Ribbon, NATO Medal (w/2 Bronze Stars), Multi National Force and Observers Medal, Saudi Arabia Kuwait Liberation Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal, Valorous Unit Award (1 OLC), Meritorious Unit Commendation (2 OLC), Army Superior Unit Award.

His badges include the Expert Infantry Badge, Combat Action Badge, Aircraft Crewman Badge, Senior Aircraft Crewman Badge, Master Aircraft Crewman Badge, Air Assault Badge, and the Parachutist Badge. His foreign badges include the Honduran Parachutist Badge and the Egyptian Aircraft Engineer Badge.

CSM Lindsey is also a recipient of the Army Aviation Association, Silver Order of St Michael Award.

CSM Lindsey is married to the former Valerie Kilpatrick of Linden. They have one son, Cody, who is a recent graduate of the University of Tennessee.

Mark and Valerie have made the Pineview Community in Perry County their choice for retirement and look forward to a simpler life with friends and family.