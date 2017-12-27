CHAMBER HOLIDAY NOTES: NEW YEAR, NEW LOCATION

NANNETTE JONES

Associate Director

It’s been a busy season of progress at the Perry County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.

We began the holiday season with an investment in downtown decorations in a partnership with the Town of Linden. Many of you may have noticed several festive storefronts. The chamber assisted to help professionally decorate ten downtown businesses.

After receiving so much positive feedback, the chamber and county and city leaders are ready to make an even better investment next year.

The highlight of our holiday shopping season was our well-attended Small Business Saturday. Thank you to all the business owners and neighbors that came out to fuel the local spirit in Perry County.

This is our third year to participate, on a large scale, with this event, and each year has grown significantly.

We were pleased to host the City of Lobelville’s annual Christmas parade and to help promote and participate in the Town of Linden’s parade, hosted by the Shriner’s organization. Both parades were a sweeping success this year with a large number of entries and abundant crowds.

The chamber’s annual community awards banquet was held at a new venue this year. The Linden Valley Baptist Conference center provided a beautiful setting, delicious food and a great atmosphere. This event is designed to recognize and celebrate the students, educators, athletes, individuals, and businesses who exemplify the spirit of leadership and strive to make a positive impact on our county. A great time was had by all, enjoying a night out with the stars of our community.

The chamber relocated our offices to 111 East Main Street, Linden. As our operation grows and our goals increase, we believe our new headquarters will allow us to better serve you. As we continue to make progress in these historic buildings, we welcome you to stop by and say hello.

This month we have attended a wide range of local, state, and national meetings to explore new ways to foster economic growth, strengthen community development, and add to the quality of life for local citizens.

Executive Director Will Nunley traveled to our nation’s capital for a meeting with Senator Bob Corker to discuss tax reform, and advocate for our businesses.

Will and I attended a roadshow in Lawrenceburg, with Tennessee’s Comissioner of Tourism, Kevin Triplett, where he introduced a new statewide initiative for 2018, called Tennessee Music Pathway. This program will help promote and preserve historic musical stories, locations, and events in all 95 counties, as well as increase the number of visitors to our downtown square and local shops and restaurants.

We have met weekly with local business owners, city leaders, and state leaders to identify and implement strategies that will help our county move forward. As always we have worked hard to engage and serve our business community, and our chamber members.

Elecia Tucker, Director of Member Services, has helped the chamber increase our membership by over 20% in the last year alone. We are developing new ways to lend our support to our community, gather feedback and bring awareness to the progress we make each and every day.

As we approach a new year, we are excited to make new investments, take on new projects and provide an even greater value to Perry County.

Thank you to each and every person who supports the chambers efforts, and strives to help us find solutions for the challenges we may face.

The Chamber of Commerce and Tourism wishes you and your families a happy holiday and a prosperous new year.