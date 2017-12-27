ABBY McKINLEY CARTER

Mrs. Carter, 24, of Linden, died Thursday, November 23, 2017, in Texas. A memorial service was held Friday, December 1, 2017, 7:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. She was born in Columbia, the daughter of Angela McKinley Runions, who survives, and the late Billy McKinley. She graduated from Perry County High School in 2012. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by grandparents, Bessie Eckman and Billy Dan Adkins, and mother-in-law, Jessica Carter. In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband, Travis Carter; children, Alayah, Levi and Kellie Carter; grandmother, Linda Tinin; stepsister, Kally Runions; stepbrothers, Dillan, Daultan, and Dakoda Runions; and a host of other loving family members and friends.