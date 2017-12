Notice is given that Main Street Liquor located at 65 N Main Street, Lobelville, TN 37097 has applied for a retail package store license to sell liquor, beer & wine products. The business is owned by Ghanshyam Patel of 65 N Main St., Lobelville, TN 37097. The Corporate officer is: Ghanshyam Patel- President.

Pd 1/3/18