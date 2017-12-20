LINDEN PARADE WINNERS
The Town of Linden and Perry County Shrine Club annual Christmas Parade was held Thursday evening, December 14, on Main Street.
The following entries were named winners by the judges:
–Emergency Vehicles: first, Tennessee Department of Agriculture Forestry Department; second, Linden Fire Department; third, Flatwoods VFD.
–Classic Cars: first, Jacob Watkins; second, Margie Barber; third, Becky Fritchie.
–Individual Class: first, Dakota Holt; second, Thomas the Train (Jerry Barber); third, Henry Ford (Jerry Barber).
–Education/Religious Class: first, Perry County Cub Scouts; second, First Baptist Church; third, Perry County Girl Scouts.
–Industrial Class: first, Kelsey’s River Mart; second, J.J.’s Tractor Service; third, JuJu’s Daycare.